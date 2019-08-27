Kiwis thrash Sri Lanka to level series 1-1

cricket

NZ pacer Trent Boult (right) celebrates dismissing SL's Kusal Perera yesterday. Pic /AFP

Colombo: New Zealand held their nerve to clinch a hard-fought and comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka in fading light in the second Test yesterday and level the two-match series 1-1.

Victory was achieved with an hour left on Day Five when Lasith Embuldeniya edged a short delivery from Trent Boult to Kane Williamson at gully.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 122 runs after New Zealand declared their second innings on 431-6 with a first-innings lead of 185.

The game went to the last hour of Day Five at Colombo's P Sara Oval, and although 19.4 overs remained when tail-ender Embuldeniya was the last man dismissed, umpires could have called off play at any time with the light fast-deteriorating.

New Zealand's bowlers were hurrying through their deliveries knowing too well that they were racing against time.

