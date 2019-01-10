KK Shukla plays Modi in Battalion 609

Jan 10, 2019, 08:00 IST | Shaheen Parkar

Earlier, the makers were asked to refrain from including visual depictions of Narendra Modi

Battalion 609, based on the 2016 Uri attacks, has actor KK Shukla play PM Narendra Modi in Brijesh Batuknath Tripathi's directorial venture. Earlier, the makers were asked to refrain from including visual depictions of Narendra Modi. Says Tripathi, "When we had submitted the film in June 2017, the Censor Board chief was Pahlaj Nihalani. The Board suggested several cuts. We were told to depict the PM through a voice-over only."

However, current CBFC chief, Prasoon Joshi, we're told, hasn't objected to the scenes in question, owing to which, the unit has decided to include them in the edit, again. Producer Naraindas Lalwani says, "It was my endeavour to depict the incident in a meaningful way." The film has now received a U/A certificate.

