KKR part ways with Kallis, Katich after below-par IPL 2019

Published: Jul 14, 2019, 17:44 IST | PTI

The management board of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders has bid farewell to the club's head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich after a poor IPL campaign

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich following a below-par IPL 2019 in which they finished fifth.

The team, however, has not taken a call on the future of captain Dinesh Karthik who was part of India's World Cup squad. It was the first time in four seasons that the side did not make the playoffs.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family & will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Rider brand as a global brand," KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted by the team's website.

Kallis joined the side in 2011 as a player before replacing Trevor Bayliss as head coach in October 2015. "After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor, and head coach, it's time to explore new opportunities.

I would like to thank the Owners, Management and fellow players for many happy memories," Kallis said.
Under Kallis and Katich, KKR won 32 of their 61 games.

