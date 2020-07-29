Kkusum actor Rucha Gujarathi, husband Vishal Jaiswal welcomes baby girl, shares first pictures

Kkusum fame Rucha Gujarathi and her husband, Vishal Jaiswal embraced parenthood when Rucha gave birth to a cute baby girl on July 14. The actress is now back home, and the proud mom shared some highly adorable pictures on her social media account.

In one of the pictures shared by Rucha on her Instagram handle, we can see her posing with the baby but the child’s face is hidden with a smiley. In the next picture, Rucha is holding her baby with Vishal, standing behind her, while the family members can be seen doing the aarti of the baby, and welcoming her in the house. She captioned the pictures, "We r really happy to announce that we r Blessed with a baby girl. @vish_jas (sic)". Take a look:

For the last few months, the Rucha had been filling her social media account with images of her pregnancy phase. In one of her recent posts, where she shared a monochrome picture holding her baby bump.

Before this, she had shared some adorable pictures from the photoshoot proudly showing off her baby bump. "Oct nov dec jan feb March April may June so close to everyday is another day closer to meeting the love of my life (sic)", she captioned the picture.

On June 24 she shared a picture in which she can be seen with her husband posing with the "We are pregnant" placard. "Having a child is like getting tattoo on ur face ..u better be committed @vish_jas (sic)", she captioned it.

She first announced the news around her pregnancy on March 29 this year, posting a mirror selfie with Vishal. With ‘Baby Is Brewing’ written on the picture, Rucha captioned it, “Baby it’s too much of chaos in the world as of now... hang in there baby... I know for sure once you are out u will see the world in a new light... so far so good (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUCHA GUJARATHI JAISWAL (@ruchagujarathi24) onMar 28, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT

