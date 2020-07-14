KL Rahul gets emotional in latest Instagram post: I miss you

India cricketer and opening batsman KL Rahul is one of the many cricketers who are in the confines of their home because of the nationwide lockdown that was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many of his Indian teammates Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and others, KL Rahul is eager to get back onto the cricket pitch.

KL Rahul recently took to social media to reveal his feelings over the suspension of cricketing activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The batsman Instagrammed this picture, along with his cricketing gear and captioned it, “I miss you.”

View this post on Instagram I miss you ð A post shared by KL Rahulð (@rahulkl) onJul 13, 2020 at 1:11am PDT

The 28-year-old Mangalore-born wicket-keeper batsman made his Test debut in 2014 and since has played 36 matches scoring 2,006 runs at an average of 34.58. He has five centuries and 11 fifties. Rahul's top Test score is 199.

