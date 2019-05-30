KL Rahul: I was hungry to come back and score runs

cricket-world-cup

India skipper Virat Kohli was delighted with Rahul KL's performance.

KL Rahul celebrates his 100 against Bangladesh on Monday. Pic/AFP

"Every batsman who has played at this level knows how to handle pressure and responsibility given to him. It's a team game where everybody is prepared for any role assigned to him. So, all of us have prepared in that way, and no task given to any player comes as a surprise," KL Rahul said after his century against Bangladesh on Monday.

Flexibility is the name of the game in modern day cricket. And Rahul fits the bill quite well. He is comfortable batting at any number, though he has mostly opened the innings for Team India. When he was tried out at No. 4 in the two warm-up games before the World Cup, it was clear that the team management wanted him to take up the challenge in right earnest. And he justified the faith reposed in him despite the enormous pressure he was under.

India skipper Virat Kohli was delighted with Rahul's performance. "The biggest positive to come out of the game was the way KL batted at four," Kohli said after the Cardiff match. "All the other players know their roles pretty well, so it was important that KL gets runs because he is such a sound player. He can keep the scoreboard ticking as has great skills which will be vital for the team."

Of course, consistency still remains a concern for him as he himself acknowledges he has a few loopholes in his technique. "There were a few things about my batting and my technique that I needed to fix. I worked with my coach back home in Bangalore and the India 'A' games gave me a bit of opportunity. "I was very hungry to come back and score runs for whatever team I played," he said on his comeback after being provisionally suspended by the BCCI for lewd comments during a TV show.

Also Read: Skipper Virat Kohli: KL's batting at No 4 is big positive, not worried about Dhawan, Rohit's form

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates