KL Rahul, Mithali Raj, PV Sindhu and other sports stars take up fitness challenge

Some of India's leading sports stars got busy yesterday taking the fitness challenge initiated by Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who tagged India cricket captain Virat Kohli to post videos online of the fitness challenge.



Kohli promptly did so and tagged his wife Anushka Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricketer MS Dhoni to do the same. PM Modi replied to Kohli saying, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon."



India badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu also took up the challenge as did opening batsman KL Rahul and women's cricket captain Mithali Raj, among others. Check out their pictures.

