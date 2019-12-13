KL Rahul: My thoughts are very simple

KL Rahul en route his 91 against West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Indian cricket is spoilt for choices. Such is the competition for a spot on the team, that every player, who has been picked, has made the most of the opportunity.

Opener KL Rahul presented a strong case for himself on Wednesday with a power-packed 91 off just 56 balls to help India post a huge target of 241 for the West Indies in the T20I series-decider at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rahul got the opportunity to open the innings after an injury to regular opener Shikhar Dhawan. He had played in the previous T20I series against Bangladesh in Virat Kohli's No. 3 position after the skipper was rested. With two half centuries against WI, Rahul aggregated 164 runs in the three T20I, just 19 short of top run-getter Kohli (183). The Karnataka batsman is now hoping his Wankhede show will provide him some certainty of being in the playing XI even after Dhawan returns.

"Again, you can only hope. What's in my control is to keep putting up these performances whenever I get the opportunity. I am not at that stage where I worry about whether I'll find myself playing the next tournament or anything [like that]," Rahul said when asked about the stability factor in the T20I team.

India are playing quite a few T20Is in the coming months in the build-up to the T20I World Cup in Australia in October next year and Rahul is keen to make it count. "Whenever I get the opportunity, I want to win games for my team and be out there in the middle and enjoy my batting. That's the place where I get most happiness right now—being in the middle and hitting the ball from the middle of the bat. So, whenever that opportunity comes, I'll like to grab and enjoy it," he said, admitting it's tough on a player if he's picked and dropped frequently.

"Obviously, going in and out of the team is never easy on any player. You take a little bit of time to get used to the international pressure and opposition, and there is no opposition against whom you can just walk in and score runs. It's all about confidence, about being in good rhythm and good touch. Having said that, I can't really sit outside and not prepare. I try to create a match feel for myself," he added.

A clear plan is always crucial and it's this uncomplicated approach that keeps Rahul in good stead. "You can only complicate things [when] your thoughts are wrong. My thoughts are very simple. Life is what you put in your head," he explained.

