KL Rahul scores 13 on return but India 'A' clinch series

KL Rahul scored only 13 on his return from suspension but India 'A' sealed the series against England Lions with a 60-run win taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

In a low-scoring encounter, India 'A' could manage only 172 in 47.1 overs but then did well enough to bowl out Lions for 112 in only 30.5 overs. On a slow deck, it was left-arm spinners Krunal Pandya (4-21) and Axar Patel (2-26), who inflicted bulk of the damage. If Axar dealt the opening blows, man of the match Krunal polished the lower-half after chipping in with useful 21 runs.

Credit should also be given to Deepak Chahar as his 39 off 65 balls took India from 110-7 to 172. All eyes were on Rahul, who had a nightmarish two weeks after BCCI's provisional suspension for his comments in TV chat show. His 13 off 25 balls had two boundaries but he was unable to find the gaps during the Powerplay overs.

