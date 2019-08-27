KL Rahul's photo with Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma will wipe away your Tuesday blues!

cricket

In the picture, KL Rahul's fellow Indian team cricketers, opener Mayank Agarwal and bowler Ravichandran Ashwin can also be seen.

KL Rahul with Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwala and Ravichandran Ashwin on a yacht (Pic/ KL Rahul Instagram)

KL Rahul was pretty upbeat after India's massive win against West Indies in the first Test of the ongoing Test series and posted a picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma while the gang was cruising away on a yacht in the Caribbean Islands.

KL Rahul shared the picture on Instagram and wrote: "Endless blues," as the caption.

View this post on Instagram Endless blues ðð A post shared by KL Rahulð (@rahulkl) onAug 26, 2019 at 4:29pm PDT

KL Rahul got off to starts in both innings of the first Test and was able to score 82 runs in the match. He scored 44 runs in the first innings whereas he registered 38 runs in the second.

Skipper Virat Kohli had added yet another feather to his cap, as he became the most successful Indian captain in overseas Tests.

Virat Kohli went past former captain Sourav Ganguly to achieve the feat. Win against Windies in the first Test was Virat Kohli's 12th overseas Test victory.

Virat Kohli also equalled MS Dhoni's record of 26 Test wins as captain of the Indian team.

He had broken the record in his 26th match as skipper on foreign soil on Sunday. Ganguly had 11 Test wins from 28 matches.

On day four of the Test, India had resumed their innings at 185/3 and they went on to add 158 runs more to their tally to take the score up to 343 runs and gain a lead of 418 runs.

Windies batsmen failed to stay at the crease for long in the second innings and the entire team was bundled out in 27 overs. Jasprit Bumrah scalped five wickets for India in the second innings.

India have a 1-0 lead in the series and the team will take on the Caribbean side in the second Test, beginning August 30 at Jamaica.

With inputs from ANI

