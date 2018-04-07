Klopp: Liverpool doing everything to get Mohamed Salah fit for Everton clash

Liverpool will give Mohamed Salah every chance to prove his fitness for today's Merseyside derby against Everton



Mohamed Salah

Liverpool will give Mohamed Salah every chance to prove his fitness for today's Merseyside derby against Everton. The Egypt forward, who leads the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot with 29 goals, was withdrawn with a groin problem against Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.

"I don't want to give anything away and I want to wait. It makes no sense to talk about what we do with boys in rehab but we've tried everything to make him available," Klopp said. There are 23 hours to go so let's see what happens."

On the trouble that preceded Liverpool's Champions League victory over City on Wednesday, Klopp said: "It kills everything in that moment. Because of a few idiots it may never happen again." Cans, bottles and flares were thrown at the City team bus as a crowd gathered outside Anfield before the 3-0 win for Klopp's side.

14

No. of games Liverpool are unbeaten against Everton (Six wins and eight draws)