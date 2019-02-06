Klopp: Liverpool's 1-1 draw with West Ham, not a case of nerves

football

This result left Liverpool three points in front of second-placed Manchester City less than a week after they missed the chance to go seven points clear of the reigning champions

A disappointed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Sadio Mane after their 1-1 draw yesterday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tried to preempt questions about the Premier League leaders' ability to cope with pressure after they again dropped points in the title race in a 1-1 draw away to West Ham on Monday.

This result left Liverpool three points in front of second-placed Manchester City less than a week after they missed the chance to go seven points clear of the reigning champions. It was also the second match in a row that Liverpool had dropped points following a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester.

Advantage City

Pep Guardiola's City could now regain top spot with victory at Everton today. "Probably all the reports are already written without me saying anything," Klopp told the BBC. "I didn't see anything about pressure that you can ask in the next few questions," added the German, looking to become the first Liverpool manager in 29 years to win the English title.

Sadio Mane gave Liverpool a 22nd-minute lead at the London Stadium despite Hammers' complaints that James Milner was offside in the build-up. But Manuel Pellegrini's men equalised just six minutes later when a clever free-kick caught Liverpool napping and Michail Antonio shot past Alisson. West Ham's Declan Rice and Mark Noble squandered good chances but Liverpool substitute Divock Origi could have won the match with the last kick of the game. But Origi, offside inside the box, failed to get any power into a shot straight at goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

'Tough game'

"It was a tough game," said Klopp. "You saw around the set-piece, we knew about the routine but when we trained we had three other players in the team. "Apparently our goal was offside and maybe the referee knew that in the second half. It's a point and it's a fair point. We had ups and downs. At the end we were up again," he added. "Now we take the point and carry on."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever