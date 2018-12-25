Klopp taking nothing for granted despite Reds' lead

football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said the fact his side top the Premier League table heading into the busy holiday period counts for little. The Anfield club are four points clear at the summit going into their Boxing Day clash at home to Newcastle, with champions Manchester City second and Tottenham Hotspur six points adrift in third place.

Liverpool, however, have not won the English title in the Premier League era - their last domestic Championship crown came back in 1990. And with Tottenham having hammered Everton, Liverpool's local rivals, 6-2 on Sunday, Klopp does not expect to have things all his own way during the rest of the season.

"You (the media) make these stories about who is in and who is out," said Klopp. "I saw the game against Everton who played absolutely more than okay and then they (Spurs) hit pretty much everything and it was really impressive how Tottenham did. The same will happen to Arsenal and Chelsea. No decision is made, why should it be? Nobody should feel safe, no one should feel out of the race. It is not a time to think about it," he said.

