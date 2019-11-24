Knot your cup of tea?

Shilpa Bhanushali, 26, is possibly the only person who'll tell you it's good to be in knots. The Vidyavihar resident is a macramé artist. Macramé involves making traditional textile applying a method of knotting. It began with Arab weavers back in the 13th century, but the art of knotting probably traces its roots to China. Macramé is made using some common materials like hemp, leather and cotton twine and the technique is applied to make utility items of aesthetic value, including belts, purses, wall hangings, window covers and plant holders. It's the plant holders that Bhanushali considers her best creations. "The first time I tried my hand at it was back in college, but in 2017, I revisited my kit. I wanted to check if I remembered how a square knot was made. And I did. It got me hooked again," she says. Bhanushali is good enough at it to spread the love among others. "Anyone can learn the craft, and my workshops are designed to make it easy for everyone," she says of the sessions she holds at community halls across the city.

Cost: Rs 500 onwards

Mail: shilpajoisar@gmail.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates