Knotted appeal

Exhibition

This week, Sagiri Dayal, a jewellery artist from Hong Kong, will introduce Mumbaikars to the unique art of Chinese knotting at an exhibition. Dayal, who has also experimented in jade — a traditional form made with silk thread — adds diverse elements to her pieces like, silver beads from Bali, Jarau and Kundan from India and vintage brooches and pendants from Europe. The showcase will amalgamate Indian and Chinese heritage. Speaking about it, Dayal shares, “My love for handicrafts always got the better of me and today, I am creating jewellery pieces using it.”

On December 4 to December 5, 10 am to 1 pm

At BARO, 12, Sun Mill, Lower Parel.

Call 9821350013

FREE

