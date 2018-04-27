Know about Vinay Pathak's role in upcoming laugh riot Khajoor Pe Atke

Directed by Harsh Chhaya Khajoor Pe Atke starring Vinay Pathak is set to release on 18th May 2018



Vinay Pathak

Vinay Pathak is an actor known for his comic and dramatic roles in films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Johnny Gaddar, Bheja Fry, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and others and the actor will be soon seen tickling our funny bone in Harsh Chhaya's directorial debut Khajoor Pe Atke.

In the film, which boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Dolly Ahluwalia, Sanah Kapoor, Suneeta Sengupta and others, Vinay will be seen essaying the role of Ravindar, the youngest sibling of the family, who is a laidback and self-centred guy. When he learns about the imminent death of a family member, Ravindar ends up being caught between his own interests and that of the rest of the family, which leads to funny situations.

Presented by S.O.I.E films, produced by Welcome Films Productions and directed by Harsh Chhaya the film is set to release on 18th May 2018.

