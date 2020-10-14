Know how Internet sensation Ashi Khanna bagged features, awards and projects through her endeavour

Content creator Ashi Khanna is one of the most celebrated social media sensations. Her OOTDs and short videos are hot favourites all over the internet. Her content goes viral in a blink. She is one of the few creators who successfully made a career out of social media. She has been awarded as Social Media Personality of the Year 2019 and was amongst the top 5 Travel Influencers for the year 2020 by Exhibit Influencex. She has got various features in magazines like Exhibit, SocialKetchup, FitLook and WedLook Magazine. From her interning at a magazine publication to now about to get featured on a magazine cover, Ashi’s hike is extremely influential.

Ashi studied in IP university of Delhi wherein she opted for journalism owing to her interest in media. She used to love her film lectures while in college as she got to be in front of the camera, which has always been her favourite thing to do. Performing always excited her. She started featuring in short films right from her college days. Ashi commenced her social media journey with Instagram in 2015. She started with creating basic videos, which gradually got appreciation all around. After gaining 10k followers, she realized how much her content was loved and supported by her followers!

Noticing the engagement on her social media, she got motivated to create more creative contents. She understood the power of social media and decided to make a career out it. After which she started taking her posting ritual seriously and rolled up her sleeves on content creation. Ashi explored various other social media handles besides Instagram which gave her a platform to express herself and reach wider audiences.

She has been constantly posting amazing youtube content revolving around travel, lifestyle and challenges, earning an abundance of love and support from people. Ashi has been well acknowledged for her talent bagging features, awards and projects throughout her journey. She has been featured in many hit music videos and collaborated with various renowned brands. Her journey to success is all sort of inspiring for the aspiring content creators.

