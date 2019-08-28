Know thy art
Attend the upcoming edition, which features Claude Monet's Water Lily Pond, Marcel Duchamp's Nude Descending a Staircase No. 2, and Pablo Picasso's The Crucifixion
What goes into a painting that becomes a masterpiece? The Palettes collection by Alain Jaubert is a series of documentaries that explore great paintings. Attend the upcoming edition, which features Claude Monet's Water Lily Pond, Marcel Duchamp's Nude Descending a Staircase No. 2, and Pablo Picasso's The Crucifixion.
ON August 29, 6 pm
AT Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.
CALL 23731234
FREE
