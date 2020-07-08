Kobe Bryant still showing he loves me from heaven, says wife Vanessa

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant strolled down the memory lane and reminisced over one of the special gifts she received from the late basketball star. Vanessa shared a picture (right) of the dress once bought by Kobe, similar to one worn by actress Sarah Jessica Parker in one of the episodes of American TV show, Sex and the City.

"I found this beautiful dress [Kobe] gifted me a long time ago," Vanessa wrote on Instagram along with the picture and Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw wearing the same dress."Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion. He was SO romantic. Still showing me he [loves] me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo. #Bestofthebest."

Earlier, Vanessa had revealed that Kobe bought her an outfit worn by actress Rachel McAdams in the movie, The Notebook.

The five-time NBA champ died in a helicopter crash in January. The accident also claimed the life of his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others.

