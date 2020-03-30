Kobe Bryant's towel from finale sold for USD 33,000

The towel which basketball legend Kobe Bryant had drapped over his shoulders during his farewell speech following his final game in 2016 has been sold for more than $33,000.

Bryant's towel, along with two tickets to his final game, were sold at a virtual auction on Sunday for a total of $33,077.16, according to Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, reports CNN. The items were accompanied by a Letter of Authenticity from Iconic Auctions.

On April 13, 2016, Bryant played his final game with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center and scored 60 points against Utaz Jazz.

The late five-time NBA champion ended his speech at Staples Center in Los Angeles with his trademark "Mamba Out" before walking off the court. A fan grabbed the towel, beginning a stretch in which that souvenir has been sold multiple times.

The winning bid was made by David Kohler, an avid Lakers collector who is known for having the largest collection of Lakers memorabilia in the world, Woolf said.

This wasn't the only Bryant item that Kohler took home

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever