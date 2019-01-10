Kochi art auction to fundraise for Kerala flood relief

national

The sale will have no Buyer's Premium, and its proceeds will be donated to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

Art Rises for Kerala (ARK), state's first live fundraiser art auction scheduled on January 18 at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale here, will raise funds for the ongoing flood relief works in the southern state, the organisers, Saffronart, said.

Mumbai-based auction house Saffronart and Kochi Biennale Foundation have joined hands for the live auction which will feature 42 works of modern and contemporary Indian art.

The sale will be led by an untitled canvas and resin work from 2018 by leading contemporary artist Anish Kapoor, Saffronart said. It is estimated to be sold between Rs 1.35 crore and 1.75 crore.

Other top artists who have donated works for the auction include Atul Dodiya, Anju Dodiya, G.R. Iranna, Gigi Scaria, Sudhir Patwardhan and Vivan Sundaram. The auction also features two rare drawings by coveted artist Amrita Sher-Gil.

Several parts of Kerala were ravaged by devastating floods in 2018, prompting many art and cultural organisations to raise funds for rescue and rebuilding efforts.

"Through this auction, we reiterate our solidarity with the resilient people of this beautiful state," Saffronart CEO Dinesh Vazirani said, adding that they are counting on the generous support of art collectors across the world.

The live auction at Grand Hyatt, Kochi will be preceded by viewings at Bastion Bungalow in Fort Kochi from January 5-17. All lots can be viewed online on saffronart.com.

