Koel Mallick and family test COVID-positive; actress shares the news on Twitter

Popular Bengali actress Koel Mallick has tested positive for coronavirus along with other members of her family including her husband, Nispal Singh, and her parents. The actress took to Twitter to update her fans about the same.

Taking to Twitter, Koel wrote, "Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive... self quarantined!"

Baba Ma Rane & I are tested COVID-19 Positive...self quarantined! — Koel Mallick (@YourKoel) July 10, 2020

Koel Mallick's tweet was met with countless of her fans and friends from the industry responding to her with 'get well soon' messages. Actor Abir Chatterjee wrote, "Plz take care... wishing you all a speedy recovery..." another actor Yash Dasgupta tweeted, "My prayers with u... Wishing for a speedy recovery" while actor Jeet wrote, "Wishing you all a speedy recovery. Prayers for well being."

Koel Mallick made her acting debut with the film Nater Guru opposite actor Jeet, and the film was a success. She has also appeared in 2013 as a celebrity judge in the Bengali version of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa along with Bollywood choreographer Remo D'Souza. Some other films Koel Mallick has featured in are Shubhodrishti, Manik, Yuddho and Chore Chore Mastuto Bhai.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news