Koena Mitra: The way the Bihar cops were treated in Sushant's case made me think something is fishy

After a long wait, a CBI inquiry was finally initiated in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. On Wednesday, August 19, the Supreme Court pronounced the verdict on a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death from Patna to Mumbai. Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Hrishikesh Roy asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

A lot of Bollywood and television celebrities have hailed the verdict and stated how truth shall now come out. And in her recent interview, Koena Mitra, while talking to Hindustan Times, also spoke about the same and stated what made her think something is fishy about the late actor's case. She stated, "I don't know if this case will ever come to an end and give us answers. There's a lot happening."

She added, "So far what I've observed is that something keeps happening that diverts our attention to something else. And people will forget the matter. But I hope this doesn't happen." She also stated how she hopes that truth comes out and the people aren't disappointed.

She said, "I just hope we don't disappoint them. It's okay if politicians or Bollywood disappoints, but law shouldn't disappoint us. We lose hope and faith if that happens. I like the josh and the way the public and many actors are fighting for justice for Sushant." She went on to state how she felt something was fishy about the case for this reason.

She opined, "The way the cops from Bihar were treated forced me to think there is something fishy about the case. There are many theories, but my only concern is that the judiciary of the country shouldn't disappoint. His family and fans have a right to know how Sushant passed away."

