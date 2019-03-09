Koffee With Karan 6: Karan Johar says Katrina Kaif looks for property but doesn't buy it

television

Katrina Kaif's striking sass and Varun Dhawan's chortling humour brewed up an appealing rendezvous that lived up to the audience's expectations first time around

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif in Koffee With Karan 6

The previous episode saw the duo spill the beans on their experience of working together, personal interests and much more that came our way wrapped up in laughter.

In this episode, Varun Dhawan accuses Katrina Kaif of not inviting him over for a party – ever! Katrina did not only go ahead to remind him of the time that he was invited over but also asked him to not say it aloud. While Varun did recall the instance she was referring to and corrected himself – "what you're saying is right but recently with the success that she's having, why has she not called?"

In order to close the ongoing discussion, Katrina cleared the air by saying that she would love for everyone to come over to her place but it is very small right now. She goes on to add that she really likes her house and has decided to stick to it in spite of everyone else asking her to move into a new, bigger house. "So why don’t we have a joint party?" she asked Karan.

Kjo not only agreed to her proposition of hosting a party together but also that she had a very small house. However, Kjo went on to add, "ever since I’ve known Katrina Kaif she's been looking for properties. So either she wants to be a broker as a backup plan post the movies because there's not a single building that I've been to and they're saying, "haan Katrina ji aaiyi this. Khareeda? Nai Khareeda" like that is all she does! She goes around looking for property and doesn’t buy anything."

On being asked the reason for the same by Varun, Kat outrightly said, "it’s not called me from my heart. I think friends, relationships and houses – it comes instinctively. When it comes in front of you or when you cross its path, you know instantly that this is right for me."

Koffee with Karan Season 6 airs on Sunday at 9 pm on Star World!