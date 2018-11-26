Koffee with Karan Season 6: Janhvi Kapoor wins hearts with her debut

television

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in the cold shoulder dress, and seemed super confident handling some very personal questions about her link-up with Ishan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/janhvikapoor.

2018 has been a mixed bag for Jahnvi Kapoor emotionally and professionally. While she lost her mother, legendary actress Sridevi, she has been on a professional high from her impressive debut in Karan Johar’s production Dhadak. She was seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and has had numerous appearances to the latest episode of Koffee With Karan where she appeared with her brother Arjun Kapoor.

After seeing such high and lows in just few months, it takes a big heart to be on a public domain and maintain the kind of dignity the 21-year-old girl has maintained with taking on things courageously.

Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in the cold shoulder dress, and seemed super confident handling some very personal questions about her link-up with Ishan Khatter, and equation she shares with her family. She handled everything maturely and sportingly.

While Janhvi has Takht in her kitty, there were also reports of her doing a biopic with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. While her first film was alongside a film old Ishan Khatter, the said biopic will have her playing the lead again without a big hero opposite her.

Also Read: It's Hard To Define Arjun Kapoor And Janhvi's Relationship

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates