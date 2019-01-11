Koffee With Karan: Urvashi Rautela upset on Hardik Pandya's 'kill' comment?

television

Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya were once romantically linked with each other

The Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 has received a lot of flak, courtesy - their comments on the show. From BCCI contemplating to ban cricketers from appearing on such shows to slamming a show cause notice to both, Pandya and Rahul, the episode has become the talk of the town. Later, Pandya even issued an apology for his conduct on the show and explained that he got too carried away with the nature of the show.

In one of the show's segment, Kill, Marry and Hook-Up game with host Karan Johar, Hardik Pandya was asked who would he kill, marry and hook up with. To which, he said that he would kill Urvashi Rautela, marry Parineeti Chopra and hook up with Esha Gupta.

Interestingly, Pandya has been linked to all these three actresses. Talking about choosing to kill Urvashi on the show, sources close to the actress say that she is taken aback by his response as he had once claimed to be more than just her buddy. The two have been spotted at parties and events together. The actor is wondering why she was meted out such harsh treatment.

