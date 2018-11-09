Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan celebrate Diwali with their families

cricket

From wearing the best brands in traditional wear, to lighting up their houses in the most fashionable way possible, lets take a look at how the cricketers celebrated Diwali 2018

Cricketers celebrate Diwali with family

Diwali is the biggest festival in India and the Indian cricketers leave no stone unturned to celebrate the season with a lot of enthusiasm with family and friends.

Virat Kohli has been in the eye of the storm recently, for his comment to a fan, telling him to leave the country if he did not like Indian cricketers. Netizens and cricket enthusiasts around the world trolled the India captain for the issue, but that did not seem to deter Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who celebrated the festival together and posted on Instagram. Virat Kohli was seen wearing a classy white kurta, while Anushka Sharma was looking radiant in a skin-colored saree.

Hardik Pandya, who is very active on Instagram, spent a wonderful evening with his family and friends at home. Hardik Pandya was seen twinning with his dad, as the duo dressed similarly wearing kurtas, accesorised with a lot of gold.

Umesh Yadav spent a pleasant Diwali with his lovely wife Tanya Wadhwa at his home. The Indian pacer who is trying to cement his place in the Indian side, before the World Cup 2019, took a short break from training to spend some quality time with his wife.

Shikhar Dhawan also joined in the festivities as he celebrated Diwali with his complete family, including wife Ayesha, his two daughters, his son and his parents.

