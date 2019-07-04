Kohli tells Rayudu: You are a top man

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli compliments cricketer Ambati Rayudu

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli yesterday described Ambati Rayudu as "a top man" after the middle-order batsman, who was ignored for the ongoing World Cup, retired from all forms of cricket. "Wish you the best going forward Ambati. You're a top man @RayuduAmbati," Kohli wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Rayudu, 33 was in India's official standbys list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

