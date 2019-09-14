Kokilaben Ambani launches Falguni Pathak's new garba song

On Friday, Kokilaben Ambani, the Ambani family matriarch unveiled the music video of "Radha ne Shyaam", which is new Garba track featuring the voice of legendary singer Falguni Pathak. The track has been choreographed by Soni Brothers. The music of the song is composed by Shail Hada, who has sung popular Bollywood songs like "Lahu Muh Lag gaya" and "Saawariya".

The Soni Brothers, Jigar and Suhrad have been teaching Gujrat's folk dance Garba for over 20 years and have also produced the song. The duo - Jigar and Suhrad, incidentally, put up a phenomenal Garba performance at the grand wedding of Akash Ambani, Kokilaben's grandson which took place in Mumbai.

Pleased about the track "Radha ne Shyaam" featuring the voice of Falguni Pathak, Kokilaben stated: "Both Jigar and Suhrad have got support from Falguni Pathak and that itself is an achievement. I have full faith that this is only the beginning for them, and they will stop at nothing to make authentic Garba global."

Falguni Pathak, who is known as Garba Queen, feels delighted to be a part of "Radha ne Shyaam". "This song is only an extension of our mutual love for folk culture and art, and I am delighted to be a part of it," she said.

