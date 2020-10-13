Kolkata: Blast blows off building's roof in Beleghata, no casualties reported

An explosion was reported in Kolkata's Beleghata area on Tuesday, said police. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties due to the blast.

#WATCH West Bengal: Powerful blast blew off part of the roof & wall of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club in Kolkata. No casualties or injuries reported. Police investigating cause of the blast pic.twitter.com/v49CAuaT5r — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

According to the police the blast blew off part of the roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club in the city. The cause is yet to be ascertained.

