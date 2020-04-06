Kolkata cops croon 'we shall overcome' to cheer up citizens amid lockdown

Kolkata: Not relying solely on batons and threats to make people obey the lockdown norms, the Kolkata Police is displaying its softer side by singing popular songs, including the evergreen 'We shall overcome', to cheer up residents and spread awareness about the coronavirus infection.

"Men from South Kolkata's Gariahat police station visited the Ekdalia-Mandeville Gardens area and sung the iconic song - considered the anthem of the US, and global civil rights movement - while egging on the citizens confined in the high-rises, single storey houses and slums to lend their voices.

Personnel from the Entally police station in Central Kolkata also performed the song in another 'roadside concert' in their area.

The cops took all hygienic precautions -- wore masks, held mikes in gloved hands and maintained social distancing as they moved around. The moment they started crooning, windows opened, people come out to the balconies with their mobile flashlights on in solidarity, and captured videos and photos.

Kolkata Police doing a nice job... some innovation to keep the morale high amid #CoronavirusLockdown



Listen to this... "We shall overcome" by men in uniform.



Well done @KolkataPolice @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/XxpykznZNd — Atmadip Ray (@atmadiprayET) April 3, 2020

Considering the cosmopolitan nature of the areas, the cops rendered 'We shall overcome' in three languages - English, Hindi and Bengali - simultaneously clapping with many residents joining in.

This is Overwhelming , @KolkataPolice singing We shall overcome to cheer up residents in #Quarantine.

Salute to Kolkata Police ! #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/YKAdWrNKUS — Yashank Kothari ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@whyykay) April 5, 2020

Going a step further, the Gariahat police station personnel performed an improvised version of chart-buster Bengali number Bela Bose, recorded by celebrated singer-filmmaker Anjan Dutt in 1994.

The soulful song speaks of a youth's attempts to reach out to his sweetheart Bela Bose over her phone to pass on the message that he has got a job and now there were no more hurdles in their union.

A group of cops tailored the song to suit the present situation where people all over India, are 'crying in lockdown'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates