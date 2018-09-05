Kolkata flyover collapse leaves 1 dead and 19 injured

national

Fire brigade and NDRF continue to search for people feared trapped in the rubble of the bridge

Onlookers stand on a segment of the Majerhat flyover in Kolkata that collapsed on Tuesday. Pics/AFP/PTI

A portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in south Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday evening, snuffing out one life, trapping several people and crushing many vehicles, police said. The 40-year-old bridge in the crowded Alipore area caved in around 4.45 pm during rush hour over rail tracks. It runs over the Majerhat railway station and connects the city centre to Behala and other southern suburbs. While police confirmed the death of one person, fire brigade personnel engaged in the rescue work said 19 injured were pulled out from the rubble.

The injured have been admitted to SSKM and CMRI hospitals, the police said. State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said she has heard about the death of five persons but it is yet to be confirmed. National Disaster Relief Force DG Sanjay Kumar said earthmovers are being used.

"We have to take into account the safety aspect while clearing the debris", he said. Minister Firhad Hakim said efforts are being made to find out whether people are trapped under the debris. After the rescue work is over "we will undertake technical inquiry", he said. An eyewitness said some people in a minibus and private cars were trapped. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the first priority is to rescue the injured and those who are trapped. She also said a probe would be ordered to find out the cause of the collapse. City mayor Sovan Chatterjee and police officers are currently at the site.

4.45pm

Hour at which the Majerhat bridge collapsed

Train services on ROB suspended

Train movement was temporarily suspended on the Majerhat road over-bridge in Kolkata after a portion of it collapsed in the adjacent areas of the circular railway line on Tuesday. The railway ministry, however, said the maintenance of the collapsed portion of the Majerhat bridge was not under railway jurisdiction. Maintaining that the suspension was a "precautionary measure", the railways said the collapse has not resulted in any injury to any rail passenger or employee.

Second collapse in two years

In March 2016, two parts of an under-construction flyover in a congested area of Burra Bazar in North Kolkata had collapsed, killing 26 people and injuring more than 90. Eight engineers were arrested in the case.

