Kolkata girl gets rape threats for Facebook post on Kashmir

She said some people asked her to leave the country and go to Pakistan in reply to her post, and others threatened to rape and dire consequences.

Kolkata: A teenaged girl from Kolkata was trolled and allegedly threatened with rape on Facebook for a post on the plight of Kashmiris in the wake of the Pulwama attack, she said on Wednesday.

In her February 15 post, the Class 12 girl condemned the deadly terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF jawans, while highlighting the daily hardships of Kashmiris.

She said some people asked her to leave the country and go to Pakistan in reply to her post, and others threatened rape and dire consequences. A local shopkeeper also told her that a few men were trying to locate her house through her Facebook pictures, she claimed.

"Initially, after receiving the threats, I had deleted my post. But after I came to know that some youths were looking for me, I decided to delete my Facebook account. I did not go to school for the last two days," she told PTI. The girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday and said police has assured her of all help, including providing security. The cyber crime division of the Kolkata Police is looking into the matter. The incident comes days after a Kashmiri doctor said he was considering leaving the city, after his daughters complained of ostracism in school and neighbourhood, in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror strike.

