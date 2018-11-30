Kolkata mall insults woman; tells her to do 'chores like breastfeeding baby at home'

national

Representational Pic

A mother who visited South City mall in Kolkata on Sunday, wanted to breastfeed her child, but was in for an array of insults from the staff.

The woman was told by the mall storekeepers and security staff that Abhilasha DasAdhikari, an audiologist by profession, took to Facebook to post a review on the mall's FB page, but what was shocking was the reply from South City Mall. In her review, she typed, "There's is no place to breastfeed.. on top it, your staff asked me to feed in the toilet...disgusting place. Such a biiiiig useless mall.



South City Mall, Kolkata

This is what South City Mall had to reply to her on Facebook, "Funny you found to be an issue because breastfeeding is not allowed on the floor for a number of reasons. In case of any emergency, we can make arrangements to help someone but certainly, this big place that we have is meant for shopping so with all due respect madam please make sure you do your home chores at your home and not in the mall, at least plan it beforehand. It’s not like your baby needs to be breast-fed at any moment so you need arrangements to be made for you at any public area to breast-feed your child anywhere you wish to? We cannot compromise the privacy of other people in public places can we?."

Speaking with TOI, South City Mall vice-president Manmohan Bagri expressed his shock at the reply from his a young executive from the agency that handled the Mall's FB page. The rude and aggressive reply was posted without our consent. We have removed the agency, he stated. Bagri also went on to add that the South City Mall did in fact have a 'changing room' on the first floor.

While speaking with TOI, Abhilasha said, "I was left speechless and angry and then I began crying. I merely posted a review and there was this venomous counter. I have not read anything so disgusting ever." The ignorant response on South City Mall's page drew the ire of social media users and many comments came pouring in and slamming the Kolkata Mall.

South City Mall took to their Facebook page to issue an apology that stated, "We at South City deeply apologise unconditionally for the reply to your feedback. We are deeply saddened by the reply made by our account handler. South City Mall has baby-feeding rooms on all floors... and we have got them operational and... have highlighted the (matter) internally after your feedback and inconvenience caused. In the meantime you got the revert from our agent, for which we apologise once again. We respect the child and mother’s privacy and necessity."

This huge incident also, in turn, helped the mall staff to spring into action and begin work on the 'changing rooms' on all floors. However, even if this may help other mothers in future, Abhilasha is sure she will not visit South City Mall again.

