Kolkata man lured by Bollywood dreams loses Rs 1 Lakh to cheater

The cyber police have arrested a 27-year-old from Khadakpada in Kalyan for cheating a Kolkata resident of Rs 1.02 lakh on the promise of giving his wife a role in the next film of Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg series, and admitting his son in a renowned international school in BKC. The accused, Harshal Bhalerao alias Ayush Sharma, had sent him fake receipts and a letter confirming the admission.

Victim Rajat Chatterjee from Madhurdaha in Kolkata got to know Ayush through Facebook. The accused posed as an influential person and told Rajat that he was a relative of Salman, and could manage a role for his wife in the next film. A police officer said, "He even told Rajat that Salman was looking for a fresh face opposite him."

Ayush had assured him that if he shifted to Mumbai, he would get his son admitted in a renowned international school. In mid-March, Ayush sent a link to Rajat asking him to transfer Rs 1.02 lakh to a bank account. After he paid the money, the accused sent him a letter and a receipt asking him to contact the school administration.

However, when the victim emailed the details to the school authorities, they reverted saying that the institute had not offered any seat to his son or received money for it.

The school immediately contacted the Cyber police station and filed a complaint on April 18. The cops traced Ayush to Khadakpada in Kalyan. "We immediately arrested him, following which he confessed to having cheated Rajat. He has been booked under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 469 of IPC along with the IT Act," said an officer.

