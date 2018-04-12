Kolkata pacer Vinay Kumar trolled for his 'chill' reply

Kolkata's R Vinay Kumar gave away 19 runs in the last over to see his team lose to Chennai by five wickets at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday



KKR pacer R Vinay Kumar

Kolkata's R Vinay Kumar gave away 19 runs in the last over to see his team lose to Chennai by five wickets at the Chepauk Stadium on Tuesday. Moments later he was trolled online for his poor show, to which he replied: "Hey guys take it easy, it's just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL...."



He faced a further backlash for using the word 'chill' in his reply considering the Chennai fans were obviously in no mood to chill. "It's just a game? so u are justifying your disaster performance last night! please stay out of playing X1 and yes just chill sitting on the bench," wrote one online user. Another wrote: "KKR ko hatred rahega aur yeh baas chill chill marta rahega [He will keep chilling while Kolkata keeps losing]." We agree with Vinay.

