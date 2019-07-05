Kolkata Police bans burning of waste material

national

The Kolkata Police has banned the burning of waste material like plastic, tires, pulp or organic and solid waste, diapers and garbage, it said in an order on Friday.

The order, issued by the commissioner of city police, has come into force with effect from July 3 and will be valid up to August 31 or until further notification.

The officer-in-charge of the police stations have been asked to be vigilant to prevent burning of waste products under the jurisdiction of their police stations.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punished as per the existing law," the notification said.

The waste material coming under the ban include refused derived fuel (RDF)- plastic, wood, tyre, pulp or organic waste, solid waste, residual solid waste, sanitary waste, diapers, garbage, biomass, domestic hazardous waste-discarded paint drums, pesticide cans, CFL bulbs, tube lights, and expired medicines.

Broken mercury thermometers, used batteries, used needles and syringes and contaminated gauze generated at the household level are also included in the ban.

Besides, dry waste other than bio-degradable waste, inert street sweepings, recyclable and non-recyclable waste, combustible waste and non-biodegradable waste etc. cannot be burnt anywhere in the city.

