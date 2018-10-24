Kolkata railway station stampede kills two, injures 17

national

Passengers at the Santragachi station in Howrah district of West Bengal, where a stampede took place on Tuesday evening. Pic/PTI

Two persons were killed and 17 injured in a stampede on a foot-over-bridge at Santragachi railway station in West Bengal on Tuesday evening after announcements were made about simultaneous arrival of trains on platforms connected by the over-bridge.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm between platform numbers two and three at the station in Howrah when Nagercoil-Shalimar Express and two EMU locals arrived there around the same time and passengers rushed to the platforms to board the trains, South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who visited the station after the incident, announced a compensation of '5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and '1 lakh each to the injured from the state government.

