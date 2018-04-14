Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik has one eye on Gold Coast

But does he have one eye on the Commonwealth Games 'for obvious reasons', someone asked at the pre-match media interaction



Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal

Dinesh Karthik, saddled with the huge responsibility of leading a new-look Kolkata Knight Riders, is preparing for Saturday's clash against current T20 table-toppers Hyderabad.

But does he have one eye on the Commonwealth Games 'for obvious reasons', someone asked at the pre-match media interaction. "I know that Dipika is into the finals of the mixed doubles and in the semi-finals of the women's doubles. So, c'mon, she's my wife, I know that much," Karthik responded with a shy smile during a brief interaction with the media yesterday.

Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghosal tamed top seeds Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand 2-1 in the mixed doubles semi-finals yesterday. Earlier in the day, Pallikal teamed up with Joshna Chinappa to beat the Canadian pair of Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd to enter the women's doubles semi-finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates