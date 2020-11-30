Class 12 student suffering from depression due to studies jumps off building

A Class Xii student ended his life by jumping off the 24th floor of a post high-rise in Kolkata's EM Bypass locality on Monday, the police said. The residents of the building heard a thud and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood near Tower No. 5. They informed the police immediately.

According to primary investigation, the boy, who was a student of a city-base reputed English medium school, fell off from the balcony. Officials of the detective department of Kolkata Police visited the complex to investigate if there was any foul play behind the incident.

The sleuths are also investigating if the boy had a fight with his family before the incident. Sources said the victim was suffering from acute depression due to his studies for the past few months.

