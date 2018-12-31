Kolkata youth stabbed to death

crime

A youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of miscreants in East Kolkata's Tangra area on Monday morning, police said.

Tarak Mondal, a resident of Tangra's Pagladanga Road area, was attacked by six or seven miscreants who repeatedly stabbed him with sharp weapons and later fled from the spot, leaving behind the dead man, a police officer said.

The reason behind the murder is not known.

According to witnesses, the miscreants are locals and knew Mondal. They were previously expelled from the locality for their involvement in criminal cases. Some locals claimed Mondal might have had a fall out with them a day earlier.

"He (Mondal) was sitting outside a shop when the miscreants arrived and attacked him with knives. When he ran to save himself, they chased him to an open field and killed him," a local said.

Police said a search was on for the killers.

