Koneru Humpy: Did not imagine I'd be on top

Moscow: Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy claimed the World Women's Rapid Chess Championship title after drawing the Armageddon game against Lei Tingjie of China here. The Indian made a stunning comeback, winning the 12th and final round game against another Chinese Tang Zhongyi, to force the tie breaker against Tingjie.

"When I started my first game on Day Three, I did not imagine I would be at the top. My hope was to reach top three. I didn't expect to play the tie-break games," said Humpy in an interview with FIDE.

"I lost the first game on time but came back in the second game. It was a gambling game, but I won. In the final game, I had a better position and it was a comfortable win." Starting as the 13th seat, Humpy scored nine points in all to match Tingjie and Ekaterina Atalik of Turkey.

Humpy had a good beginning to the event scoring 4.5 points in the first five rounds, and then a loss against Irina Bulmaga of Russia pulled her back a little. Needing a strong finish, Humpy won the last two rounds.

However, Humpy required a little luck as Tingjie had to lose to Atalik, which happened. The drama was still not over as Humpy lost the first tie-break game, and then won the second to reach the Armageddon.

Humpy drew black colour, which meant that a draw was enough for her to clinch the gold. Tingjie had to settle for the silver and bronze went to Atalik. Humpy got a winning position after a tactical stroke that netted her queen for a rook by move forty. Twenty-six moves later, Tingjie agreed to draw in a hopeless situation.

'Keep it up Amma'

N Chandrababu Naidu @ncbn

"Congratulations to Grandmaster @koneruhumpy on winning the 2019 World Rapid Chess Championship in Moscow. It is a deserving reward for your relentless hard work and unflinching determination. Keep it up Amma!"

Viswanathan Anand @vishy64theking

"Congratulations to @koneruhumpy! A great performance and World Champion of Rapid!"

Tania Sachdev @TaniaSachdev

"Go Humpy! World Rapid Champion!! Amazing fight. Tremendous chess. Unreal nerves."

Harikrishna @HariChess

Congratulations to @koneruhumpy on winning Women World Rapid Championship in Moscow. Phenomenal comeback in playoff. #rapidblitz #c24live #Chess

Abhijeet Gupta @iam_abhijeet

What a comeback by the great @koneruhumpy Super Happy and congratulations to the new world champion #worldchess# worldrapidandblitz

