Kongaon police seizes 700 kg of beef from car

Though Bombay High Court banned people from possessing meat of cow, bulls and bullocks, slaughtered within or outside the state, it is still been supplied openly to city restaurants in large number from neighbouring areas. Proof? As many as 700kg of beef has been seized by Kongoan Police station on . Following which an FIR has been filed against the accused by Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act 1995.

Acting on a tip-off, Sudam Shingole, an animal rights activist of People For Animal (PFA) and Benevolent Association for Welfare (BAW) along with Chetan Sharma informed police about the illegal transportation of beef in a car. Following which, when police checked the suspected car, they found around 700 kg of beef. An FIR was immediately filed and the accused have also been arrested.

In , the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act banned the slaughter of bulls and bullocks in the state. The slaughter of cows and sale of cow meat has been illegal in Maharashtra since 1976, but the new law also extended the ban to calves, bulls, and bullocks.