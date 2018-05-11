Konkan commissioner calls MNS defectors for hearing

MNS had written to the Konkan Commissioner to stop the registration of the separate group formed by the rebel corporators



Representational Image

After almost seven months, the Konkan Commissioner has issued notices to the six corporators of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who had defected to Shiv Sena last year, for a hearing.

MNS had written to the Konkan Commissioner to stop the registration of the separate group formed by the rebel corporators. MNS leaders had claimed that technically the six corporators still belonged to their party, as the Konkan Commissioner had not accepted that they had formed a group.

The corporators' move had to be approved by the Konkan Commissioner, Dr Jagdish Patil, to ensure there are no re-elections and they could be absorbed in the Sena. The rebellious faction included Dilip Lande, Archana Bhalerao, Parmeshwar Kadam, Harshala More, Datta Narvankar and Ashwini Matekar. They will have to be present on May 14 at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office for the hearing.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates