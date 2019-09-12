MENU

Konkan Railway passenger slips catching running train, alert RPF staff save life

Updated: Sep 12, 2019, 15:19 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar

The woman was trying to climb onto the running train and slipped between the platform and the train with her leg stuck in between

A screengrab of the video that was on CCTV footage. Courtesy/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

The presence of mind of Konkan Railway Protection Force (KR RPF) staff officials on Wednesday night saved the life of a female passenger at Khed station. Stations on Konkan Railway are excessively crowded due to the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Railway officials said that on September 11 around 10:47 pm train no. 50103 (Dadar to Ratnagiri) Passenger arrived at PF no. 1 of Khed railway station. At 22:50 hrs while the train began to depart from the station, a female passenger identified as Riddhi Ganesh Palekar, residing at Village- Manchamuta Palekar wadi, Taluka- Devgurd, Dist.- Sindhudurg tried to board it.

Holding a general seating compartment ticket (Khed to Vaibhav Wadi), she was trying to climb onto the running train and slipped between the platform and the train with her leg stuck in between.

On duty RPSF staff Tejpal Singh, RPF constable Srikant Vairat, Home Guard Sanjay H. Kadu, Janardhan R. Paste and Uday M. More who witnessed it, rushed to the spot immediately to get hold of her and pulled out her onto the platform. Watch the exclusive video below.

Following this, the station Manager/Khed & medical team (available at the station for Ganesh Chaturthi festival) attended to the injured woman and provided first aid before her relatives took the woman away for treatment.

