Konkan Railway: Passengers use Wi-Fi service most to search for tourist places

E-commerce websites and tourist attraction sites emerged as the two most searched items by passengers using free Wi-Fi internet service at Konkan

Railway stations, a senior official said on Friday. There were "hardly any reports" of passengers using the service to access porn on the internet, the official added.

The Wi-Fi service is available at 28 stations on the Konkan route since its inauguration on May 21 last year, is a joint effort of Konkan Railway (KRCL) and broadband and internet service provider Joister, he added.



"Since its launch, over 2.92 lakh users have registered with Joister Infoserve Pvt. Ltd and have been availing the free Wi-Fi service," the official said.

"Passengers at Konkan Railway stations use the free Wi-Fi service to search for places in the Konkan belt that are worth visiting. This is followed by e-commerce portals. Websites connected with academics is also on the list of searches and so are employment sites," the official said. The list is the result of a joint internal study of the Wi-Fi service carried out by KRCL and Joister Infoserve, he said.



"We hardly have any report of porn sites being watched using our Wi-Fi services," he said. Joister chairman and managing director, Nikunj Kampani, said that it was good to know that the service was proving helpful to passengers. "We aim to transform India into a digitally empowered economy. We want to work hand in hand to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of a digital India," he said.



He added that the firm, which provides free Wi-Fi internet services to several police establishments in the state, was now planning to launch them in rural areas of Maharashtra.

