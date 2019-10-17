Konkan Railway says 'Shun Plastic Use', gets bottle crushers at stations

Following the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan the Swachhata Pakhwara that was held on Konkan Railway route various activities for a clean and green line were undertaken. All Konkan Railway Executives and Staff participated in the cleanliness activities with great enthusiasm. The focus during Swachhata Pakhwada was not only to garner involvement but also to bring about behavioural and attitudinal change through innovative activities so that the ultimate goals of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan could be achieved and sustained. The Prime Minister of India gave a clarion call to the Nation for clean, hygienic and healthy India, a statement said.



Swachhata Pakhwara on Konkan Railway began with a Swachhata Pledge by Sanjay Gupta Chairman and Managing Director, Konkan Railway along with Executives and Staff at Ratnagiri Railway station. Similarly, the Swachhata Pledge was taken at CO Belapur and all stations on Konkan Railway. Shramadan and Prabhat Pheris were organised as a part of Swachhata Awareness. Seminars on "Shun Plastic Use" was conducted at CO Belapur, Ratnagiri and Karwar region. The various activities taken up during the Pakhwara are as under.



Swachh Samwad: Awareness Programs like Nukkad Nataks, Drawing, Essay competition for school children were organised at Stations to spread awareness on cleanliness and eradication of single-use of Plastic. Maha shramadhan and plastic collection drives were conducted at all stations on Konkan Railway route. Cloth bags were distributed to passengers, food stall vendors, Executives and Staff to promote the use of reusable eco- friendly alternatives to plastic bags. Anti-littering awareness campaigns were held at stations. Active interactions with passengers on trains and platforms were conducted. Feedback regarding cleanliness was taken from passengers.



Swachh Stations: Intensive cleanliness drives were conducted at all stations on Konkan Railway. NGO's, Schools, Colleges actively volunteered in the cleanliness drives. Awareness campaigns towards Litter Free surrounding were organised for Passengers and food stall vendors.



Swachh Railgaadi: Intensive cleaning was undertaken in trains, including pantry cars and base kitchens. Officials of Konkan Railway conducted train inspection to check overall all train cleanliness including toilets and quality of linen provided. Intensive cleaning of trains at Washing Pit was also undertaken.



Swachh Parisar: Cleanliness drives were undertaken by Executives and Staff in the Railway colonies, Retiring rooms and Dormitories. As an initiative for maintaining a cleaner and greener surrounding, tree plantations drive was undertaken over the Konkan Railway route.



Swachh Ahar: Intensive drive has been undertaken to ensure cleanliness at all the food stalls on Konkan railway stations. Inspections were carried out by Railway officials at all the catering stalls, Base kitchens and the pantry cars to ensure that food being served to passengers is prepared in a hygienic environment.

Swachh Neer: Intensive cleanliness drive and Inspections were carried out at all water installations, water supply sources at stations, offices, Railway colonies to ensure availability of Swachh Neer to passengers.

Swachh Prasadhan: A special drive has been taken up at all stations to ensure the cleanliness of toilets and bathrooms.

During this Swachhata Pakhwara, Plastic bottle vending machine were installed at Madgaon and Ratnagiri station as a step towards beating plastic pollution. Konkan Railway constantly strives in maintaining a clean and hygienic environment in trains and station premises. Konkan Railway thanks all the passengers, Students, NGO's for their significant contribution during the Swachhata Pakhwara - 2019 and making it a grand success.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates