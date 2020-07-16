Konkona Sensharma-Bhumi Pednekar's Dolly Kitty and Rajkummar Rao's Ludo picked by Netflix?

As Netflix gears up to announce its slate of movies, all eyes are on Anurag Basu's Ludo and Konkona Sensharma-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Buzz in the trade circles is that both films have been sold to the streaming giant at hefty prices, thus busting the myth that direct-to-web releases result in a raw deal for producers.

A trade insider reveals, "Dolly Kitty... fetched its makers a cool Rs 40 crore approximately whereas the makers of Ludo — starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, among others — sealed the deal at over Rs 50 crore. The films' music and TV rights have been negotiated over and above that. The top brass at Netflix felt the asking price was justified as Ludo is one of the most awaited releases of the year. Similarly, Alankrita Shrivastava's film received glowing reviews at the Busan International Film Festival and will grab eyeballs around the globe.

mid-day reached out to T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures, which did not respond till press time.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news