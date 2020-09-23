Konkona Sensharma: Playing morally upright characters for too long

Konkona Sensharma's recent outing Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix garnered her rave reviews from critics, audiences and her mother, Aparna Sen. She says, "Mum is critical and honest, so for her to say something [positive] means a lot." The actor accepts that while her choice of roles have always been varied, she has always played the quintessential good girl in films and Alankrita Shrivastava's directorial venture was a welcome change from that.

The actor said she found something new in the role of a woman living a seemingly perfect life in a messed up situation. "In most of my films, I have played strong morally upright characters and it can get boring. So, when I got the chance to play Dolly, a smart and intelligent woman who can also make bad choices, I grabbed it. The character transition is something I've never done before," explains Sensharma, adding that the choice became easier as Shrivastava was helming the project. After 2016's Lipstick Under My Burkha, the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer is Sensharma's second outing with the director. She says, "There is a trust, respect and a comfort factor working with Alankrita. We share a similar world-view and our ideologies match. Cinematically, the world she inhabits is unusual and distinct; something I would love to be part of."

Though known for her acting chops, the director-actor is not seen in too many projects. "I have not got irresistible offers. While some are not great, a few I do not connect with. Taking care of a small child [son, Haroon] is another reason I opt for fewer projects." At nine, Haroon registers her as an actor, but is displeased that he cannot see any of his mother's on-screen work. "Most of my films have an A certification. Haroon cannot even watch my directorial, Death in the Gunj as it is meant for adults. He tells me I should do more kid-friendly films, so he can watch them," added Sensharma, who has wrapped up Nikkhil Advani's web series 26/11 Mumbai and Seema Pahwa's directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. "I am also collaborating for a digital show, but it's in the initial stages and too early to talk about."

