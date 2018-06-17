Koregaon Bhima case: 117 statements pour in

The commission has agreed to record these statements based on demands by political parties and NGOs

The state-appointed commission probing the Koregoan Bhima violence has received around 177 voluntary affidavit of statements. The commission has agreed to record these statements based on demands by political parties and NGOs.

There was widespread violence after an event called Elgaar Parishad took place on January 1 to mark the 200th year of anniversary of Battle of Koregoan Bhima. The inflammatory speeches at the event allegedly led to violence where stone pelting took place, houses were damaged and a 29-year-old died. The Maharashtra state government the appointed an independent judicial probe. The probe is being conducted under the provisions of Commission of Inquiry Act.

On Saturday, the government issued a newspaper notice where they asked individuals, groups and non government organisations to come ahead and record their statements via affidavits to the commission. Based on the statements, the commission will be probing the sequence of events. The date to receive more such statements has been extended to July 16.

